Jeremy Renner added a Marvel twist to the latest update on his recovery after narrowly surviving a brutal snow plow accident at the start of the year. After reportedly helping his nephew free his vehicle following a massive winter storm, Renner was pulled under the plow when it started rolling forward after he stepped outside to talk to his nephew. The actor reportedly broke 30 bones after being crushed by the machine and lost a significant amount of blood before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Despite the harrowing injuries, Renner has been on the mend and keeping fans updated on his progress. During a recent social media post, the actor dropped a quote from Avengers: Endgame to show his determination to bounce back. Via Variety:

In an Instagram Story update on Monday, Renner posted a video of him on an exercise bike, using one leg to pedal with the assistance of a pole-like tool. “Whatever it takes,” the caption reads. On the next slide, Renner shared that he’s working on his mental recovery as well, posting a photo of him reading “The Book of Awakening” by Mark Nepo.

Renner has also been getting visits from his Marvel co-stars. While promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Evangeline Lilly revealed that she came to see Renner and didn’t expect to see the Hawkeye star in such good spirits.

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends,” Lilly told Access Hollywood. “It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He’s made of something really tough that guy.”

