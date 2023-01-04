After (barely) surviving a terrifying snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner is receiving tons of love from his Marvel co-stars after he posted a video from his hospital bed thanking everyone for their support. According to the latest reports, the actor was attempting to help one of his family members move a car that was stranded in the snow. After freeing the car, Renner exited the plow to talk with the family member, and that’s when disaster struck. The plow reportedly rolled forward crushing Renner’s leg and put him in the ICU with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

Luckily, Renner didn’t suffer fatal injuries and after firing off a brief Instagram video showing his appreciation for all the “kinds words,” his Avengers co-star assembled in the comments to wish him a speedy recovery. Via Variety:

“Speedy recovery buddy,” replied Chris Hemsworth, who is one of the six original Avengers actors along with Renner. “Sending love your way!” Chris Evans, another original Avenger star, wrote, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.” “Continued prayers your way brutha,” Chris Pratt added. Pratt leads Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

Renner also received some love from the Russo Brothers and Taika Waititi. Even Thanos got in on the act. “Close but no cigar,” Josh Brolin wrote in the comments. “You’re blessed. Quick recovery, brother.”

According to Variety, Renner received well wishes from non-Marvel stars, too. Kate Hudson, Isla Fisher, Penelope Cruz, Jimmy Fallon, Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, Orlando Bloom and others flocked into the comments to send their love.

(Via Variety)