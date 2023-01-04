Jeremy Renner is doing okay, considering. On New Year’s Day, the Oscar-nominated actor and MCU fixture was the victim of a “traumatic injury” involving a snow plow. Details are still rolling in and an investigation concluded that it was a freak accident that left him with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” But for now, Renner’s in high enough spirits that he can post an Instagram photo of him recuperating.

The post includes an image of him looking extremely beat-up and woozy in an ICU hospital bed. “Thank you for all your kind words,” the caption reads. “Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The accident occurred near Renner’s home in Washoe County, Nevada. The county sheriff held a press conference Tuesday, not long before Renner’s post, in which it revealed that the accident happened after a family member got stuck as they tried to leave following a large snowfall. Renner went to fetch his PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a large plow that weighs nearly 15,000 pounds.

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll,” explained unty Sheriff Darin Balaam. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.”

Balaam noted that there was no evidence that Renner was impaired at the time or of foul play, adding that it’s believed to be a “tragic accident.”

Anyway, here’s hoping Renner has a speedy recovery.

