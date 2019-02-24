Jerry From ‘Parks And Rec’ Takes One For The Team In This Hilarious Fyre Festival Parody

02.24.19 15 mins ago

Aubrey Plaza hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday night and brought back another Parks and Recreation alum to spoof one of the most talked-about moments from a documentary in recent memory.

Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry/Larry/Terry/Garry Gergich on the NBC sitcom, appeared in a pre-taped skit during the awards show that was a direct parody of the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary. If you’ve seen Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, you’ll immediately see that O’Heir looks a lot like Andy King, who worked on the Fyre Festival and at one point believes he has to perform oral sex to get a delivery of Evian water to the doomed festival, became a viral sensation of sorts.

O’Heir sets up a similar situation for himself, as Aubrey — who still calls O’Heir “Jerry” calls him up and asks for a favor.

“She said you have to go to Costco. You have to find a cashier named Joel who has got all of the water bottles. And will you save this award show and suck his dick?”

There’s a pause for an extremely Jerry face, which you can see below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aubrey Plaza#Parks And Recreation
TAGSaubrey plazaFilm IndependentFyre Festivaljim o'heirPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP