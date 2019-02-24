Aubrey Plaza hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday night and brought back another Parks and Recreation alum to spoof one of the most talked-about moments from a documentary in recent memory.
Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry/Larry/Terry/Garry Gergich on the NBC sitcom, appeared in a pre-taped skit during the awards show that was a direct parody of the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary. If you’ve seen Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, you’ll immediately see that O’Heir looks a lot like Andy King, who worked on the Fyre Festival and at one point believes he has to perform oral sex to get a delivery of Evian water to the doomed festival, became a viral sensation of sorts.
O’Heir sets up a similar situation for himself, as Aubrey — who still calls O’Heir “Jerry” calls him up and asks for a favor.
“She said you have to go to Costco. You have to find a cashier named Joel who has got all of the water bottles. And will you save this award show and suck his dick?”
There’s a pause for an extremely Jerry face, which you can see below.