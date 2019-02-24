Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Aubrey Plaza hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday night and brought back another Parks and Recreation alum to spoof one of the most talked-about moments from a documentary in recent memory.

Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry/Larry/Terry/Garry Gergich on the NBC sitcom, appeared in a pre-taped skit during the awards show that was a direct parody of the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary. If you’ve seen Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, you’ll immediately see that O’Heir looks a lot like Andy King, who worked on the Fyre Festival and at one point believes he has to perform oral sex to get a delivery of Evian water to the doomed festival, became a viral sensation of sorts.

O’Heir sets up a similar situation for himself, as Aubrey — who still calls O’Heir “Jerry” calls him up and asks for a favor.

“She said you have to go to Costco. You have to find a cashier named Joel who has got all of the water bottles. And will you save this award show and suck his dick?”

There’s a pause for an extremely Jerry face, which you can see below.