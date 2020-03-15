Jesse Eisenberg Would ‘Very Much Like’ To Play Lex Luthor Again

Despite the success of Man of Steel, the DC Extended Universe had a rough early patch, thanks to the back-to-back misfires of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (which was a hit) and Justice League (which was not). In the aftermath, a weary Ben Affleck walked away from the role of Batman, which has since been filled by Robert Pattinson. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill‘s time as Superman may be over. In short, the DC films are in a state of flux, but if you think that’s enough to scare Jesse Eisenberg away, think again.

In an interview with In The Panda, the acclaimed actor revealed that he’s very open to returning to his Mark Zuckerberg-inspired portrayal of Lex Luthor, who was last seen hiring Joe Mangianello’s Deathstroke in an end credits scene for Justice League. Via Comic Book:

“Oh yeah, I would very much like to because it’s such a cool character,” Eisenberg began. “Playing a villain in a superhero movie is the fun part. The good guys are fine, but the villains are the fun part because they get to be a little bit more flamboyant. Of course, the hero gets to, you know, survive. But, the villain has all the funny lines. I don’t know about the first part, but the second part is something that I could definitely be involved in, sure.”

Of course, it probably helps that Eisenberg has been blissfully unaware of the various controversies surrounding the DC films. Back in October, Barstool Sports’ Lights, Camera, Pod asked for his thoughts on Henry Cavill’s mustache and the Snyder Cut, but Eisenberg had “zero” clue what they were talking about. The actor was legitimately in the dark, and apparently stayed that way, so of course he’s not opposed to another stab at playing Superman’s infamous arch-nemesis. If his experience making the film was all fun and no internet drama, why wouldn’t Eisenberg jump back in?

