Does the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League truly exist? Both Kevin Smith and Jason Momoa insist that it’s real, with the former insisting that he’s spoken to people who would know and the latter claiming to actually have seen the “ssssiiicccckkkkkk” thing. Zack Snyder himself has confirmed that it exists but needs some CGI tweaking, if Warner Bros. ever decides unleash that beast. And DC fans have lobbied for CEO Ann Sarnoff to release the cut, but now someone’s here to toss cold water on the entire affair.

Zombieland: Double Tap star Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Lex Luthor in Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice and briefly appeared in Justice League (mostly in post-credits form), recently told Barstool Sports’ Lights, Camera, Pod that he’s never even heard of the Snyder Cut.

“I have no idea, I don’t understand,” Eisenberg responded to a question, looking puzzled while insisting that he wasn’t bluffing. “I genuinely don’t know. What are you referring to? Like a director’s cut? …. Oh, Justice League, gotcha. I have no idea. No clue. Zero.”

Really? The Social Network actor continued to mull over the possibilities and mentioned that he filmed scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. Even more surprising: Eisenberg also claimed to be completely unaware of Henry Cavill’s friction-causing mustache or the fact that Warner Bros. dumped too much money into CGI-ing the facial hair off Superman with disastrous results. Of course, none of this discussion confirms or denies the existence of the Snyder Cut, but it sure is enlightening. Jesse Eisenberg lived in a lighthearted world that’s now been corrupted, and he’ll never be the same again. Watch the interview clip from Lights, Camera, Pod below.