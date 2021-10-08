After four years in development, numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic, and a few cast changes, the Jessica Chastain led action-thriller The 355 has finally unveiled its second full-length trailer. While the new trailer shares a lot in common with the first one the studio released, in the newest footage we a whole lot more of Avengers star Sebastian Stan — implying the actor might have a bigger and perhaps more dastardly role than previous thought — as well as it made more clear that Bingbing Fan’s character, Lin Mi Sheng, is more of an ally to the team than she was depicted as before.

The trailer begins with Chastain’s character, CIA agent Mason Brown, explaining to fellow agent Nick (Sebastian Stan) the origin story of the first female spy in America before cheekily telling him that “her legacy lives on” in her. The rest of the trailer then follows agent Brown tracking down four, international woman spies — Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, and Bingbing Fan — in an attempt to band them together and prevent a catastrophe that threatens the entire globe: World War III. Based on the trailer’s description, this just scratches the surface of what we can expect to see in The 355.

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.

In addition to Chastain, Nyong’o, Kruger, Cruz, Sheng, and Stan, Zero Dark Thirty‘s Édgar Ramirez is also set to appear in the film. The previously announced Marion Cotillard, however, unfortunately had to drop the project, and has since been replaced by Kruger. The 355 is both written, produced, and directed by Dark Phoenix‘s Simon Kinberg, with Theresa Rebeck (NBC’s Smash, Trouble) co-writing and Chastain helping with production. The film is scheduled to hit theaters early next year, on January 7, 2022.