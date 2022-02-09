During his Tuesday night monologue, long-time Marvel fan Jimmy Kimmel blasted the Academy Awards for not giving one of its 10 Best Picture nominations to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The late night comedian couldn’t believe the film was passed over for Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which Kimmel clearly was not a fan of.

“Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going,” Kimmel said in defense of No Way Home. “This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man?’ It most certainly was not.”

But that wasn’t the only jab that Kimmel took at Don’t Look Up. After comparing the two films Rotten Tomatoes score (Spidey had 90% to Don’t Look Up‘s 46%), the late night host accused Academy voters of being star struck by the Netflix film’s cast. Via Variety:

You wanna know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie ‘Spider-Man.’ And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for it.

While Kimmel’s life-long dream of being a comic book artist and his love for the medium is well-documented, it probably should be noted that ABC and Marvel are both owned by Disney. Not to take anything away from Kimmel’s passionate love for Spider-Man, but just doing our journalistic diligence.

