What a week. We received the revelation that Borat 2 star Rudy Giuliani, who’s been shunned by the legal community and much of the world after pushing the Big Lie, took a gig on The Masked Singer. Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke were so upset that they stormed offstage, according to Deadline, which also noted that the Season 7 taping will head to air in March. So, we have to wait too long to find out Rudy’s costume, but he will never surpass Sarah Palin dressed as a bear and rapping, “Baby Got Back.”

The harsh daylight saw TV news hosts struggling to believe what they’d heard, and of course, The Daily Show unveiled some “leaked” footage, but Jimmy Kimmel laid out the reasons why he’s not surprised. In short, we all should have seen this coming, even if Rudy may not have realized where he was:

“Why would Rudy even agree to do this? Did he think he was going to ‘The Masked Singer Landscaping Company?’ Only Rudy Giuliani would try to overthrow their government, break wind loudly in court, have another one next to a dildo store – and then try to rehabilitate his image by singing ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’ dressed as a pineapple.”

Kimmel did, however, have harsh words for Fox for not even questioning the bad look here. “A lot of people at Fox had to sign off on this,” the late-night host declared. “Not one of them was like, ‘Hey, maybe we shouldn’t have the guy who is under investigation for helping to plot an insurrection signing on our show?'” And maybe that’s why the Fox News people have stayed largely quiet on the subject. Awkward!