The theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is less than a week away, but that doesn’t mean that most (or any) of its major plot points have been spoiled already. On the contrary, aside from a few admissions made by filmmaker J.J. Abrams, co-writer Chris Terrio, the cast, and the promotional materials, Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars stronghold remains as intact as ever. Or, at least that was until the director teased a rather spoiler-y possibility in a recent interview with a Japanese entertainment outlet.

According to SoraNews24, it sounds like none other than Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and, later on, Star Wars: Rebels, might make an appearance in The Rise of Skywalker. Or, at least that’s what the interviewer’s brief exchange with Abrams seems to imply. While discussing the director’s favorite Star Wars character, he turned the question on the journalist, and when they answered with Ahsoka’s name, Abrams said, “Ahsoka, huh? Well, then you’ll probably want to watch closely during The Rise of Skywalker.”

This isn’t the first time the animated shows have crossed over with the live-action films of the past and the present. In Rogue One, several Rebels easter eggs — including the ship known as “Ghost” and the droid Chopper — were quickly nestled into various cuts of the film. What’s more, the character of Saw Gerrera, played in the film by Forest Whitaker, originally appeared in The Clone Wars as a much younger man.

As for Ahsoka possibly making an actual appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams’s teasing comments are by no means a guarantee that it will actually happen. Even so, the likes of Kevin Smith and other hardcore Star Wars fans (who just so happen to have the filmmaker’s digits) have been ranting off and on about Anakin’s ex-Padawan popping up in one of the new trilogy films for some time.

(Via SoraNews24)