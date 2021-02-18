How do you follow-up winning an Oscar? Especially when the film industry is still grappling with a once-in-a-century pandemic? For Joaquin Phoenix, the answer is to be patient. The actor, who nabbed a Best Actor trophy for the renegade comic book movie Joker, has taken his time picking his next roles. And while he has a couple projects in the pipeline, it looks like his first big post-Academy Award gig will involve teaming up with the guy who gave everyone nightmares with Hereditary and Midsommar.

According to Deadline, Phoenix will take the lead in Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd., which will be made and produced by the high-end indie, highly cult-friendly team at A24, who’ve handled the director’s two previous pictures. Details are thin on the ground, and all we know is that it will be “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.”

It’s not the only project Phoenix has on deck. He’s set to play no less than Napoleon for his Gladiator director Ridley Scott, though that likely won’t start filming until 2022, clearing the path for whatever can’t-un-see nightmare Aster has up his sleeves. Moviewatchers will see Phoenix before then, though, in C’mon C’mon, from 20th Century Women’s Mike Mills, but that was filmed in 2019, well before the esteemed thespian finally had him a goldie.

(Via Deadline)