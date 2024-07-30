There are not many award ceremonies I go back and re-watch. Why would I? I don’t need to be reminded of Green Book winning Best Picture over The Favourite and Roma. But sometimes when I need laugh, I’ll marvel at John Mulaney and Nick Kroll hosting the Independent Spirit Awards. The “double XL unmarked grave” joke about Harvey Weinstein gets me every time.

The Oh, Hello duo would be naturals to host the Oscars, but unfortunately, the Academy hasn’t asked Kroll and Mulaney reportedly turned the gig down.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “ABC is said to have made offers to both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney, both of whom passed on the opportunity.” Mulaney — who has said that hosting the Oscars would be “really fun” — was considered a favorite “ever since he won over the Oscar crowd at the Governors Awards earlier this year,” but “in the end, he decided to pass for this year.”

Though hosting the Oscars is a prestigious opportunity and still a major platform, it’s also a massive, months-long and often thankless undertaking. Plus, Mulaney would have had to give up other opportunities, including another likely (and hugely lucrative) standup tour

If Mulaney turning down the Oscars means we get another season of Everybody’s In L.A., he made the right call. As for who will host the 2025 Oscars, well, the Muppets are waiting.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)