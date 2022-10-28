Nick Kroll‘s focus on childhood and adolescence has been central to the success and expanding universe of Big Mouth (which just returned for its 6th season after the debut of its spinoff, Human Resources). But in his recently released Netflix stand-up special, Little Big Boy, the focus expands to ponder matters related to his own child in addition to personal analogies and jokes about love, heartbreak, moms, snacking, and hypnosis, among other things.

It’s a mix that speaks to the life changes going on in Kroll’s life over the last couple of years after getting married and having a kid, and why our first question when we spoke with him recently was a check-in on the state of his arrested development. Kroll is upfront about being an in-progress adult. He’s also candid in explaining the nuanced approach to whether he wants future standup material to weave in stories about his wife and child, people who aren’t on stage with him, while also giving his thoughts on when people should show their kids Big Mouth, his favorite Mel Brooks films, and what it’s like to give notes to the legend while working together on the History Of The World Part 1 sequel.

Where are you on the sort of journey toward adulthood right now?

I mean, I think I’m further along in that journey than I was when I started the special. I started it in 2019, but a bunch of the material is much older than that. And then obviously with the lockdown, I then got married and had a baby, and I’ve taken on obviously more adult responsibilities. Theoretically, we become adults at 21 or 18, but I think most of us spend a lifetime actually trying to figure out how to be an adult, and I feel like I’m still very much on that journey.

Getting married and having a kid, these things are starting to play into your material. Is that something that you welcome? Are you looking forward to exploring that more?

It’s weird when you’re doing standup, so much of it is about your life. But your partner, your child, they’re not up on stage with you, and the child truly has made no choices about being involved in your material. So it’s something that I’m going to have to figure out going forward. I think it’s an ongoing conversation with my family about how and what I share, and what the material becomes.

Have you been on the road since your son was born? Are you starting to make decisions about your career based on having a kid?

I haven’t really been on the road much. A few weekends here and there. And I’m not sure, it does really change. Having a family really changes every decision you make professionally because you have other people to consider and take into account. And so I have to now figure out what that means. Definitely, conversations that have to have happened when I was a younger single man, I didn’t have to have those conversations. I could just take jobs or not. But the joy and benefit of that, of having a family so outweighs those conversations.

In terms of Big Mouth, do you have it planned out how far you want to take this? Are you thinking past adolescence at any point with this? I know you popped up in an episode last season, is that something you want to do again?