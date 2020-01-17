The Rundown: Let The Muppets Host The Oscars

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items could vary, as could the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday, and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — There, problem solved

The Oscars have a problem. The Oscars have a few problems, actually, as any perusal of social media following this week’s nominations will quickly reveal. Things are a little broken over there. Not unfixable, though. Some of the fixes will require more work, some soul-searching and some self-examination about who they choose to honor and why. I can’t do that for them. They have to go on that journey alone. What I can do, however, is solve one of their other problems, help take an issue on the periphery off of their plate. It’s so easy, too. Let the Muppets host the ceremony.

It’s crazy that this hasn’t already happened. The Oscars is spiraling on the host front, leaping headfirst into a second straight hostless event. The whys are clear, as the job can be thankless — so much yelling — and can invite intense scrutiny of everything a candidate has ever said and just be a whole thing, in general. You remember the Kevin Hart fiasco from last year. People are afraid to take all that on. That’s why we should just remove humans from the equation to the highest degree we can and put the show in the fuzzy foam hands of a crew of adorable rascal puppets.

Think about it. Kermit in a tux, Miss Piggy doing her thing, Fozzy busting out a few wocka-wocka groaners that are no worse than your usual award shows jokes but have the benefit of being delivered by a lovable bear. That boring speech about the voting process and the accountants? Now it’s delivered by Animal. The Swedish Chef can sing “Hallelujah” for the In Memoriam, although it’s probably safer to have Kermit do “Rainbow Connection.” Gonzo and Rizzo can present like half the awards. And when things get dry, when the proceedings start getting stale, when the audiences in the room and at home are getting rammy and need to vent, blammo, cut to Statler and Waldorf up in a booth to serve as their proxy.

It’s foolproof. Look at all the positives here:

Everyone loves the Muppets

The Muppets have no problematic history

Picture Joe Pesci receiving an award from Rowlf the Dog

Laura Dern might try to kiss one on the lips

Hanks + Muppets

I would like it

Etc.

It’s not like there’s no precedent for Muppets at the Oscars. I floated this idea in the Uproxx Slack earlier this week and my colleague Josh Kurp dropped this in moments later.

It’s perfect. It’s exactly what I’m talking about. We do that but stretch it out for hours. Who doesn’t want to see that? Who’s going to complain about the damn Muppets? Come on. Come onnnnn. This one is so simple I’m actually getting mad we haven’t done it already. It’s been right in front of our faces the whole time.

Let the Muppets host the Oscars.

Let the Muppets host the Oscars.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — Brian Cox, good interview

As we have discussed a number of times, it is the formal position of this column that the best interviews feature aging celebrities who no longer give a crap and are ready to let loose, with the champion of this category being the legendary NY Mag interview with Quincy Jones. Nothing can or will ever touch that, but I do give credit to Brian Cox — Succession’s Logan Roy, Mr. Boar on the Floor himself — for giving it a run in The Guardian this week. This interview goes places, man. The headline features the pull quote “I was touched up by Princess Margaret.” I enjoyed it immensely. Let’s dive in to a couple excerpts.

Afterwards, he celebrated his win – and Succession’s win, which was named best TV drama – by “taking lots of selfies”. Elton John paid his respects: “He was very praising of my Churchill, which was kind,” says Cox, who played the PM in the eponymous 2017 film. Leonardo DiCaprio also stopped by to tell him: “I’ve always wanted to work with you.” “Well, you’ve taken long enough about it,” Cox growled back. Has Cox always wanted to work with DiCaprio? “Mmmm, I don’t think in those terms,” he says affably.

Just tremendous. The Prince of Hollywood comes bearing praise and questionable claims — as though Leonardo DiCaprio does not have the juice and career freedom to make this kind of thing happen in an instant — and Cox just grumbles his way through a charming response. What a king. Part of me hopes Leo is serious and ends up with a guest role in season three of Succession as an American media titan or a hedge fund creep or a slick high-powered lawyer or Kendall’s new coke dealer or anything, really. A bigger part of me hopes the old lion freezes him out and denies him this one thing, just to torment him. Either way, I win. That’s what’s important here.

I have heard that Cox is a fan of cannabis so I ask if that helps him cope with the political situation in the US and UK. There is a long pause and I worry I’ve overstepped a line. “It’s absolutely great and I recommend it to everyone – get stoned!” he says with deep feeling. “It does make the politics easier to bear. It’s a way of dealing with idiocy.”

“It’s absolutely great and I recommend it to everyone — get stoned!” Now there’s a quote. Kudos for the writerly flourish of “he says with deep feeling.” Just a perfect sentence all around. Please, entertainment press, stop interviewing hot young things with millions of Instagram followers and focus on tell-alls with septuagenarian icons of the stage and screen. I’m begging you. They are so much better and more fun. This should be our goal for 2020. Let’s focus on making this happen.

ITEM NUMBER THREE — Paddington is in the news

Sometimes when I see two people sitting together and talking to themselves, possibly at a small table outside a coffee shop on a sunny spring day or on a crowded subway car headed downtown, I’ll think to myself, “Hmm, I bet they’re talking about Paddington.” So, this bit of news comes as no surprise to me.

"As for #Paddington, he was very much with us, don’t you think?" "Yeah, I felt him. We talked about Paddington before almost every scene." Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, the villains of PADDINGTON 1 & 2, on his effect on their new HBO miniseries, #TheUndoing. #TCA20 pic.twitter.com/GnupfndDmJ — Ben Travers (@BenTTravers) January 15, 2020

I’m sure there’s a degree of sarcasm to this quote but please do note that I would do this for real all the time. Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman have had long careers in Hollywood filled with successes and fascinating tabloid fodder and if I met either of them I would promptly go full-on Chris Farley Show over that CGI bear. (“Hey Hugh, remember… remember when you tried to frame Paddington but he and Knuckles broke out of prison to correct that injustice? That was awesome.”) I’m just going to ignore reality and assume this is all true. Hugh and Nicole chatting about Paddington every day between takes, munching on marmalade sandwiches. You can’t take this away from me.

ITEM NUMBER FOUR — Get dessert to go

You’ve been there. You’re at a nice restaurant having a nice meal. Appetizers? Sure. Entrees? Savory and decadent. Fresh-baked bread? An unreasonable amount before any of the real food actually gets to the table. By the time you’re polishing off your osso buco and the waiter comes around with his little, “Did we save any room for dessert?” you are hopelessly stuffed. Just miserable and bloated and in no way capable of shoving rich sweets — Rich Sweets, good fake name — into your ravaged stomach, even though the dessert list looks wonderful from top to bottom. A dilemma. A real problem. Do you press on like a glutton and risk ruining your evening or do you walk away and leave dessert as a casualty of a hard-fought war?

Well, let me suggest something that I’ve been doing recently to great success: get a dessert to go. Box that sucker up and bring it home and pound it down a few hours later once things in your stomach have shifted and created little crevice to stuff it in. Sure, it limits your choices a bit, as anything with a frozen accompaniment is out the window, but still. It’s a wonderful feeling to have a piece of delicious apple pie sitting in your fridge at, say, 10 p.m., waiting for you to break the glass in a hunger emergency. There’s no downside here, people, unless we’re factoring in your diet, which, come on. Live a little. You deserve it.

Bring dessert home.

ITEM NUMBER FIVE — MacGruber!