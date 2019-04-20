Getty Image

John Singleton, the first black filmmaker ever nominated for the Best Director Oscar, has reportedly suffered a “mild” stroke, according to Deadline. He has been hospitalized, and his condition is unknown.

Singleton burst onto the scene with 1991’s Boyz N The Hood, a moving, heartbreaking portrait of young people struggling to get by in the low-income South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles. The drama helped make a star out of Cuba Gooding Jr., who played college-bound protagonist Tre, and marked the first acting credit for Ice Cube, who received accolades for his turn as tough but secretly sensitive gang member Doughboy. At the following year’s Academy Awards, Singleton was nominated for both Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Singleton went on to helm such thoughtful fare as Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Rosewood, and Baby Boy, as well as the more popcorn-oriented likes of the remake of Shaft from the year 2000, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Four Brothers. He co-created FX’s cocaine drama Snowfall, which was recently renewed for a third season, and has directed episodes of Billions, Empire, and The People Vs. O.J. Simpson.