Celebs have been sending well wishes to Bruce Willis after it was revealed that the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder called aphasia, which affects a person’s ability to communicate.

In an Instagram post, friend and multiple-time co-star John Travolta shared photos of the two actors from back in their younger days. The two had starred in numerous movies together, and recently shot the upcoming film Paradise City in Hawaii, which is expected to be released sometime this year.

Alongside the photos, Travolta said: “Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking. Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”

The two starred in Pulp Fiction and the Look Who’s Talking franchise together. Travolta isn’t the first actor to send well wishes to Willis, with many others taking to Twitter to share stories and send support to Willis and his family. Recently, The Razzies also rescinded their Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In 2021 award, which was announced earlier this week.