Have you watched the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum? You should really watch the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. A dog bites a bad guy in the nuts, and that’s only, like, the fifth best thing that happens in it. The centerpiece of the trailer, and maybe the entire movie AND any movie that comes out this year, is the scene where Keanu Reeves shoots some jabronis in the head while riding a horse down the streets of New York.

It’s [extremely Jordan Peele voice] in the movie because Reeves thought it would be cool. Sometimes it’s that simple. “I thought it would be cool if John Wick escaped on a horse, so we got John Wick riding some horses, fighting with some horses,” the Matrix star told Collider. “That was fun.” Fair enough!

“I thought would be cool if John Wick was in a suit in a desert, somehow. So, we’re going to go some desert… What else we got. We got ninjas, John Wick on a horse, and in the desert, lots of fighting. Technique wise – oh, we got some swords. What else. Lots of guns.”

Director Chad Stahelski also spoke about the horse sequence, calling it a “f*ck you” to other action movies. “It’s probably the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my career. Same with Keanu,” he said. “I mean, we’ve all done The Matrixs’, we’ve done 300, and a lot of the Marvel work. It’s all great and they all focus on one or two divisions of action. This is our ‘f*ck you’ to everybody else. So, we’re just going to do a lot of everything and better than everyone.” That’s a mighty big boast (even Stahelski concedes that he’s “throwing down the gauntlet” because “we got tired of everybody getting slacky”), but if anyone can talk the talk, walk the walk, and use some poor bastard as a human pincushion, it’s John Wick.

(Via Collider)