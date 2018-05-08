What We Know About ‘John Wick 3’

Summit Entertainment

After busting into cinemas with a sleeper hit, the John Wick franchise shows zero signs of dampened enthusiasm from fans, but that’s what happens when you kill a guy’s dog. The second film ended with Wick on the run (along with his new pup, a shelter rescue!) after catching wind that he has one hour before an “Excommunicado” order goes into effect. Aaaand pretty much everyone in Central Park was glancing in his direction after receiving an assassin alert on their phones. That unsettling detail was placed into context by director Chad Stahelski, who explained that this was done for an Invasion Of The Body Snatchers-esque effect, and not everyone in New York is an assassin, but Wick still has plenty of bad guys (who want that $14 million bounty) on his tail.

The film’s official synopsis recently confirmed that the third film’s plot picks up right where the second ended, and Wick is in New York City, rather than abroad, after attempting to make the best of his hour of safety. Cameras are now rolling on the set, where the antihero seems to be making his way through a neon-lit, rain-soaked Chinatown, as Instagrammed by cinematographer Dan Laustsen.