The First Reactions To ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Are Calling It The ‘Most Badass’ Wick Movie Yet, And Donnie Yen Is The ‘MVP’

The first reactions for John Wick: Chapter 4 are rolling in, and just like the titular character, the movie is absolutely killing it. Despite the film’s massively long runtime, critics are going nuts for this latest installment that once again puts Reeves’ assassin to the test. There’s also a whole lot of love for Donnie Yen, who is clearly a welcomed addition to the franchise that continues to insanely new levels of action with each film.

“I was blown away by many of the action sequences in #JohnWickChapter4,” Erik Davis tweeted. “This is definitely the biggest & most badass JOHN WICK movie yet w/ a runtime near 3 hours & an ending everyone will be talking about. No one does action like this – it’s on another level. Part 4 simply rules.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the finest action movies ever,” Hunter Bolding wrote. “My jaw hit the floor at least six times. One section involving a Dragon’s Breath shotgun is just action-movie goodness at its best. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best in the series.”

“I loved #JohnWick4,” Eric Goldman tweeted. “Yes, it’s a notably long action movie, but it’s a long action movie filled with fantastic John Wick action sequences that truly transcend into that place where it feels like you are watching a masterful, carnage-filled ballet in all the right ways.”

“I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4’s nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it,” Eric Eisenberg wrote. “It’s an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP.”

You can see more reactions to John Wick: Chapter 4 below, and with these kind of rave reviews, the film is easily on track to deliver the biggest opening box office for the franchise:

John Wick: Chapter 4 slams into theaters on March 24.

