The first reactions for John Wick: Chapter 4 are rolling in, and just like the titular character, the movie is absolutely killing it. Despite the film’s massively long runtime, critics are going nuts for this latest installment that once again puts Reeves’ assassin to the test. There’s also a whole lot of love for Donnie Yen, who is clearly a welcomed addition to the franchise that continues to insanely new levels of action with each film.
“I was blown away by many of the action sequences in #JohnWickChapter4,” Erik Davis tweeted. “This is definitely the biggest & most badass JOHN WICK movie yet w/ a runtime near 3 hours & an ending everyone will be talking about. No one does action like this – it’s on another level. Part 4 simply rules.”
I was blown away by many of the action sequences in #JohnWickChapter4. This is definitely the biggest & most badass JOHN WICK movie yet w/ a runtime near 3 hours & an ending everyone will be talking about. No one does action like this – it’s on another level. Part 4 simply rules. pic.twitter.com/OWTkO3nuOt
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 7, 2023
“John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the finest action movies ever,” Hunter Bolding wrote. “My jaw hit the floor at least six times. One section involving a Dragon’s Breath shotgun is just action-movie goodness at its best. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best in the series.”
John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the finest action movies ever. My jaw hit the floor at least six times. One section involving a Dragon's Breath shotgun is just action-movie goodness at its best. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best in the series #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/VBsZxC6bhu
— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) March 6, 2023
“I loved #JohnWick4,” Eric Goldman tweeted. “Yes, it’s a notably long action movie, but it’s a long action movie filled with fantastic John Wick action sequences that truly transcend into that place where it feels like you are watching a masterful, carnage-filled ballet in all the right ways.”
I loved #JohnWick4. Yes, it's a notably long action movie, but it's a long action movie filled with fantastic John Wick action sequences that truly transcend into that place where it feels like you are watching a masterful, carnage-filled ballet in all the right ways.
— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 6, 2023
“I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4’s nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it,” Eric Eisenberg wrote. “It’s an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP.”
I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4's nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/xyMbLXmXUM
— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 6, 2023
You can see more reactions to John Wick: Chapter 4 below, and with these kind of rave reviews, the film is easily on track to deliver the biggest opening box office for the franchise:
John Wick: Chapter 4 pushes the envelope in the action genre as we know it. The cast is STACKED and the fight scenes are dynamic! After 4 movies, you’d think there’d be some fatigue. This is not the case, you’ll just have to see it for yourself. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6LR6TxBkmT
— Felicia (@becomingfelicia) March 7, 2023
#JohnWickChapter4 may be the best of the #JohnWick films. The action is nonstop & elevated (sometimes to the point of ridiculousness but who cares – it's AMAZING). Rina Sawayama and Donnie Yen are incredible. I kept screaming Asian Excellence! in my head. It's so good. pic.twitter.com/TID1Ng59Hb
— Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) March 7, 2023
I watched #JohnWick4 in IMAX and I highly recommend you do the same!! The body count is more than the previous three installments combined. Keanu Reeves, as John Wick, once again does not hold back and is a force to be reckoned with. This film takes you around the world and… https://t.co/ZxJtjA1wT7 pic.twitter.com/hX0biejjY1
— Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) March 7, 2023
I loved John Wick 4. There are some truly jaw-dropping scenes, and you'll never look at stairs the same way again. Donnie Yen is exceptional. One of the best action movies of the last decade, easy. @JohnWickMovie pic.twitter.com/wjWkumOwhh
— Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 6, 2023
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is a stunning feat of action filmmaking. The ambitious stunts, cinematography, & sound have never been better. Keanu Reeves continues to push his body to the limit while Donnie Yen & Hiroyuki Sanada add real gravitas to the most epic film of the franchise yet pic.twitter.com/mSIOXWMWpR
— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 7, 2023
#JohnWick4 filled me w/ joy. From its stacked cast 2 its gorgeous cinematography 2 its action-packed action scenes that never let up until the very end. This movie is one of the most heartfelt, slick & badass chapters of the series. Donnie fucking Yen, man. Donnie Yen!#JohnWick pic.twitter.com/KBqOj0IZpG
— Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) March 7, 2023
John Wick: Chapter 4 slams into theaters on March 24.