Even though Wick Week came and went much too quickly, the good news is that Wick Year has only just begun! And it seems like everybody is in the spirit, as John Wick: Chapter 4 is tracking for some big opening numbers.

The film, which will crash into theaters on March 24th, is already on track to bring in $60M-$70M on its opening weekend, according to Deadline. This would make the installment Lionsgate’s biggest post-pandemic opening, at least until they finally decide to give us another Now You See Me sequel. For reference, the third installment in the John Wick franchise, Parabellum, opened in 2019 to a franchise high of $56.8M. That could fund quite a lot of car combat workshops.

In addition to the highly anticipated fourth movie, the Wick universe is just beginning to expand! Ballerina, the Ana de Armas-led spinoff, will follow de Armas as a (you guessed it) ballerina assassin who is looking to avenge her family. Reeves will also appear in the film as Wick, who takes the ballerina under his wing, and the events will take place between John Wick Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

And if two movies still don’t scratch your John Wick itch, an upcoming spinoff show, The Continental is currently in the works at Peacock. The series will act as a prequel to the franchise, taking place at the assassin-friendly hotel in the 70s. Just think, after Wick Year, Wick Decade is only just beginning!

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters on March 24th.

(Via Deadline)