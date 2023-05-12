After the resounding success of John Wick: Chapter 4, fans are obviously clamoring for another installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series. However, Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have hinted that John Wick may be hanging up his guns after they left it all on the field for the fourth installment.

John Wick 5 is still up in the air, or high on the table if you will, and there probably won’t be any movement on that front, according to The Continental producer Basil Iwanyk. While promoting the upcoming Peacock series, Iwanyk, who’s been involved in the John Wick movies from the start, opened up about the chances of a fifth movie and shared that fans won’t know anything until at least September.

Via Deadline:

That’s when director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves head to Japan where, Iwanyk said, they will split a couple bottles of whiskey. “Once they get through their hangovers, if Keanu and Chad have figured out something cool, if they’ve an organic way back in that doesn’t feel like bullshit, then there will be a John Wick 5. That trip to Japan, it’s like waiting for a boat to emerge out of the smoke, but that’s the impetus.”

While we’ve heard the bottle of whiskey part before from Stahelski, Iwanyk took things a step further by revealing why a fifth movie is such a tough decision to make.

“These movies are really hard for Keanu and Chad, and everybody,” Iwanyk said. “By the time each one is over, most involved have said, never again, this is too hard and we’re not getting any younger. Then time goes by, you see it embraced by fans, and after working together every year for 11 years, it’s become a family and in some demented way, and we miss each other.”

The Continental premieres September 23 on Peacock.

(Via Deadline)