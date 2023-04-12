Back in 2018, word surfaced of The Continental limited series, envisioned as a Starz-airing John Wick prequel that would take place in Los Angeles rather than New York City, where the movies are primarily set. Things have changed. The project is now a three-evening event series that landed at Peacock, and New York is still the place for the John Wick world of assassins, and it doesn’t seem likely that Keanu Reeves would cameo as suggested long ago.

One could guess that this could be due to how John Wick 4 ended, but nope. Despite all that, Keanu is set to appear in the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina film (set for a June 2024 release). The actual (and logical) reason is that The Continental takes the John Wick world back to the 1970s, a time before John Wick’s most pivotal dog was even born! As well, the spinoff focuses on the assassin-welcoming hotel where Winston is not embodied by Ian McShane because we’re not time traveling, thank goodness.

His previous incarnation is portrayed by Colin Woodell, who has some of his own quasi-hitman experience from The Flight Attendant. Woodell is visible in the above teaser trailer that doesn’t give away too much.

If you were hoping to find out anything about Mel Gibson’s “Cormac” character today, then you’re out of luck. Yet you can see the very stylish and semi-action-packed atmosphere above, and we will hopefully see more soon, given that the project has a release month of September. From the synopsis:

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick also stars Ayomide Adegun (picking up Lance Reddick’s Charon), Katie McGrath (as The Adjudicator), Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene. And rest assured that, if you end up preferring the films, then there might be a fifth version coming at some point.

Check into the The Continental in September. Enjoy this newly release key art.