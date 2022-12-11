The DCEU is a mess right now. The comics movie line has two new bosses now, James Gunn and Peter Safran, and they have big plans on the horizon. There are a lot of surprising rumors floating around about what they have in store, and Gunn himself has acknowledged that some of them are true (though he won’t say which ones just yet). One project that’s reportedly safe from harm is Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the stand-alone spin-off that turned Joaquin Phoenix into the second person to win an Oscar as the clown that fights Batman. And to prove that all is fine with it, its director shared a picture from the first day of filming.

It’s a simple image, showing Phoenix in what appears to be a barber’s chair, his face being shaved by someone next to him. “Day 1. Our boy,” wrote director Todd Phillips in the caption. There’s not much to tease out of the image. Is he still at Arkham Asylum? Who knows. It does share the same gloomy look as the first one. That’s not to say round two with Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck won’t be radically different. For one thing, it’s a musical. For another, it sounds like Arthur’s got himself a girlfriend this time in Lady Gaga’s spin on Harley Quinn.

In any case, Joker 2 seems to be safe from whatever Gunn and Safran are planning for the DC wing of Warner Bros. Discovery. Then again, those who made Batgirl assumed their film would actually see the light of day — although if one of its actors, Brendan Fraser, wins an Oscar this spring, maybe it will.

(Via THR)