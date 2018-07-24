Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jonah Hill has already shown himself capable of moving beyond his Superbad salad days by scoring two Oscar nominations (for Moneyball and Wolf of Wall Street), and now he’s popping behind the camera with his directing debut, Mid90s. The project’s script was also penned by Hill, and the film’s title and the trailer will no doubt remind many of Kids (1995), although let’s hope that Hill’s film doesn’t favor such a bleak, nihilistic turn of events.

The film, which revolves around 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic, The Killing of a Sacred Deer), also features Lucas Hedges (Lady Bird) in a supporting role. Summertime prevails while Stevie encounters a new crowd at a Motor Avenue skate shop. He learns about their home lives while confronting his own troubled atmosphere at home. Here’s the film’s (rather vague) official synopsis:

The film follows a young boy growing up in Los Angeles in the mid-90s, learning about life with his skateboarding friends and makes some bad choices along the way.

The trailer, which presents an appropriately meandering take from Stevie’s viewpoint, carries a dramatic air while also appearing to be intentionally directionless. It’s not what one would generally expect from the comedically-inclined Hill, although he’s shown himself capable of stepping outside the box on multiple prior occasions.

Mid90s will arrive in theaters on October 19, 2018.