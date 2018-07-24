Jonah Hill Makes His Directing Debut With The ‘Mid90s’ Trailer, A Coming-Of-Age Tribute To Skate Culture

#Jonah Hill
07.24.18 11 mins ago

Jonah Hill has already shown himself capable of moving beyond his Superbad salad days by scoring two Oscar nominations (for Moneyball and Wolf of Wall Street), and now he’s popping behind the camera with his directing debut, Mid90s. The project’s script was also penned by Hill, and the film’s title and the trailer will no doubt remind many of Kids (1995), although let’s hope that Hill’s film doesn’t favor such a bleak, nihilistic turn of events.

The film, which revolves around 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic, The Killing of a Sacred Deer), also features Lucas Hedges (Lady Bird) in a supporting role. Summertime prevails while Stevie encounters a new crowd at a Motor Avenue skate shop. He learns about their home lives while confronting his own troubled atmosphere at home. Here’s the film’s (rather vague) official synopsis:

The film follows a young boy growing up in Los Angeles in the mid-90s, learning about life with his skateboarding friends and makes some bad choices along the way.

The trailer, which presents an appropriately meandering take from Stevie’s viewpoint, carries a dramatic air while also appearing to be intentionally directionless. It’s not what one would generally expect from the comedically-inclined Hill, although he’s shown himself capable of stepping outside the box on multiple prior occasions.

Mid90s will arrive in theaters on October 19, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jonah Hill
TAGSJONAH HILLMid90s

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 22 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP