Guess Who Beat Samuel L. Jackson In The ‘Saying The Most Swear Words On Film’ Contest

Considering “motherf**ker” is practically his catchphrase, you’d just assume that Samuel L. Jackson would be the reigning champ when it comes to actors peppering their roles with profanity. But thanks to the very surprising results from a recent study, it turns out the Pulp Fiction star just narrowly missed the top spot after being beat by… Jonah Hill?

According to an exhaustive report from Buzz Bingo, Hill’s role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street is what helped him beat Jackson. The movie starring Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio as greedy stockbrokers in the 1980s boasted over 715 profanities, which made it the most profane film followed by Uncut Gems with 646 expletives, and Casino with 606.

Granted, DiCaprio dropped more swear words than Hill when the two appeared on-screen together in Wolf of Wall Street, but Hill had the most swear words per line and coupled with his past roles in films like Superbad, that was enough to put him over the top. Via Variety:

According to the study, Hill has spewed 376 swear words throughout his career, barely beating his “Wolf of Wall Street” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who has amassed 361 curses. The rest of the list includes Samuel L. Jackson, Sandler, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride.

After hearing about his new status as the most swearing-est actor in Hollywood, Hill paid homage to Jackson in an Instagram post while mocking the study that’s only just now crediting him for his role in the Wolf of Wall Street that’s over seven years old.

“So many people to thank,” Hill wrote. “@martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled . (Also “new report”? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love ❤️”

