Ever since the will-he-or-won’t-he story of Robert Pattinson’s casting as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman broke, rumors and confirmed stories regarding additional casting announcements have bombarded everyone’s newsfeeds. Jeffrey Wright and, most recently, Zoe Kravitz have both signed on for the roles of Commissioner Gordon and Catwoman, respectively. And then there’s Jonah Hill, who has apparently been circling one of two major villainous characters in the film.

Last month, news of the Superbad and The Wolf of Wall Street actor’s potential attachment to the project made headlines. However, though talks had been ongoing for some time, Hill and the filmmakers apparently hadn’t come close to making a deal for reasons that were as much about the story (like which villain he might play) as they were about money. And as Deadline is now reporting, it seems those talks have finally broken down and Hill is no longer circling the project in any capacity. So, yeah, it looks like he won’t be playing either the Riddler or the Penguin anytime soon.

Despite this setback, it seems Reeves and company are still moving forward with their plans for The Batman, which Warner Bros. has scheduled for a June 25th, 2021 theatrical release. What’s more, the same Deadline story suggests that Hill’s frequent acting, producing, and writing partner Seth Rogen is now being eyed for the role of the Penguin. It’s just a rumor, obviously, and the trade makes sure to note “no offers or talks [have] occurred.”

Even so, this is the guy who managed to pull off a pretty great performance as Steve Wozniak in Danny Boyle’s 2015 film Steve Jobs. So, playing a Gotham City crime boss who sounds and acts like (and has a strange affinity for) flightless, aquatic seabirds wouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

(Via Deadline)