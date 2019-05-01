Getty Image

Jonathan Levine knows what he’s up against this weekend – namely being the first real challenger to some of Avengers: Endgame’s behemoth box office. Yes, Long Shot – a comedy starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen – is technically counter-programing, but we are in uncharted waters here. Or, as Levine puts it, “It’s fucking terrifying, man.”

I met with Levine at a hotel restaurant in New York’s East Village — one that Google Maps literally tags as “hip” — that seems to be some sort of mecca for famous people. (As I was entering the restaurant Tilda Swinton came rushing out to hail a cab.) Over lunch that lasted for about an hour, our interview rocked back and forth between snippets of Levine’s career to just general discussion of ‘90s pop culture (Kris Kross is brought up) – which also, in a way, kind of sums up Long Shot.

In Long Shot Seth Rogen plays a former journalist who’s hired by his ex-babysitter, and now Secretary of State (played by Charlize Theron), to write her campaign speeches as she runs for president. The two often reminisce of their time as kids, which leads to scenes that involve Boys II Men and Roxette. Over time, the two begin a romantic relationship, which seems to have inspired a lot of questions Levine has answered on this press tour, questions that typically take the form of, “Her, and a guy like that?!”

This is Levine’s third film collaboration with Rogen. After directing All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and The Wackness, their first collaboration came with 2011’s 50/50. After his biggest box office hit to date, 2013’s Warm Bodies, Levine reteamed with Rogen for the holiday-themed comedy, The Night Before. And now, their third collaboration comes after Levine’s first true disappointment, 2017’s Amy Schumer/Goldie Hawn vehicle, Snatched. (Levine admitted he expected a ton of Snatched questions for this press tour, so he had a planned response he was going to give every time. But no one ever brought up Snatched, until we talked.)

After Snatched underperformed, Levine wanted to start working on another film immediately, to get back in the saddle, which became Long Shot … and now, of course, he’s up against the biggest movie of all time.

I feel like you’ve been on a long “How on Earth does a guy like that get a woman like that?” publicity tour.

Yes.

I’ve seen that question a lot.

I deflect that question. As much as it is the simple selling point of the movie, it’s so, not for me, what the movie is about.

It’s about Roxette.

Yes, it’s about Roxette. Look, it’s a rom-com trope, but we hope people put it aside quickly and see that it’s a movie about two people who challenge each other’s ideals.

Tilda Swinton is outside hailing a cab.

This place, I’ve never seen more famous people.

She jumped in front of my path to hail a cab, and I did that thing where I pretend not to know who she is.

I was in the lobby after a few drinks last night and I just accidentally go, “Hey, it’s Tilda Swinton,” as she walked towards me. It’s almost a tic that I have.

It’s impossible to not recognize her.

And last night I met Cameron Crowe and Darren Aronofsky here. I went to the Golden Globes and didn’t see this many famous people.