Fresh off his Academy Award win for Get Out, Jordan Peele is ready to tackle his next project. The director shared the poster for the project on Twitter, announcing it with a tagline for the ages: “A new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.”

Not only will Peele once again write the screenplay for Us, he already has a killer cast connected to bring his new horror to life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will star Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss on opposing sides of another suburban terror tale: