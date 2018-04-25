Kanye West’s ‘Sunken Place’ Tweet ‘Inspired’ Jordan Peele To Start Writing ‘Get Out 2’

#Donald Trump #Kanye West
04.25.18 27 mins ago

Universal / Blumhouse

The president tweeted at him (possibly losing him millions of followers in the process). A billionaire agreed to meet with him. And he bragged that he’s “nice at ping pong.” Yup, it’s just another day in the life of Kanye West, who once waxed poetic about water bottles (“I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle” is an all-time tweet) and now shows off his autographed Make America Great Again hat. But that’s not all the Ghost-rapper has accomplished today.

He also “inspired” Get Out 2.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Kanye West
TAGSdonald trumpGet OutGET OUT 2JORDAN PEELEKanye West

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 10 hours ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP