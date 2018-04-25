Universal / Blumhouse

The president tweeted at him (possibly losing him millions of followers in the process). A billionaire agreed to meet with him. And he bragged that he’s “nice at ping pong.” Yup, it’s just another day in the life of Kanye West, who once waxed poetic about water bottles (“I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle” is an all-time tweet) and now shows off his autographed Make America Great Again hat. But that’s not all the Ghost-rapper has accomplished today.

He also “inspired” Get Out 2.

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018