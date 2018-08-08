Joseph Gordon-Levitt Has Called Out His Heartbroken ‘(500) Days Of Summer’ Character’s Behavior

#Zooey Deschanel #Joseph-Gordon Levitt
News Editor
08.08.18 3 Comments

Fox Searchlight Pictures

2009’s (500) Days Of Summer crushed audience members’ souls when Zooey Deschanel’s titular character, Summer (the quintessential manic pixie dream girl), broke the heart of Tom, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film featured a glorious synchronized dance scene, but what everyone seems to dwell upon is how Tom wholeheartedly threw himself into a relationship that was destined to crush him into pieces. Of course, many audience members identified with Tom and blamed Summer for their relationship’s disastrous end, but earlier this week, Gordon-Levitt tweeted back at a fan who confessed to not being able to “forgive” Deschanel for her cinematic actions.

The Golden Globe nominee encouraged people to rewatch the film, for he’s wholly convinced that Tom’s fate was “mostly Tom’s fault” for “projecting … not listening” and being “selfish.”

Indeed, the Summer character told Tom upfront that she wasn’t looking for anything serious and mostly wanted casual sex. He idealized her and saw things differently, so he decided that she’d eventually change her mind and proceeded to fall head over heels. Tom stubbornly crossed boundaries placed by Summer, and then he acted all downtrodden when she kept her word by not wanting a serious relationship. Shocking!

Regardless and perhaps because Gordon-Levitt was so good at his portrayal of pathetic heartbreak, folks are still carrying a torch for Tom. Yet the actor’s tweet has brought some closure to the situation, as replies to his tweet reveal.

Still, not everyone is convinced….

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zooey Deschanel#Joseph-Gordon Levitt
TAGS500 DAYS OF SUMMERJoseph Gordon-Levittromantic comediesRomComsZOOEY DESCHANEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP