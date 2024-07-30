Fame is a scary thing. Being known around the country or world might seem like a glamorous concept, but it also invites strangers into your life, which is always risky. Josh Hartnett was an early 2000s HartThrob(ha!) and starred in blockbusters like Pearl Harbor and 30 Days of Night before taking a lengthy acting hiatus.

While he has opened up about retreating from Hollywood in the past, Hartnett recently told The Guardian that it was for his own safety and wellbeing. “People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy,” he said.

Hartnett, who stars in the upcoming thriller Trap, admitted that he had his own harrowing experiences. “There were incidents,” he explained. “People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me. A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison.”

While these scary encounters would be enough for anyone to quit their job, Hartnett said it wasn’t the only reason. “I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work. And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up. And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it,” he admitted. “I didn’t want that for myself.” The incidents mostly occurred during Hartnett’s late twenties.

So, he took some time off and decided to return to Hollywood to portray a dangerous serial killer. The only thing scarier than that role is appearing in the high stakes world of The Bear, which he also did. The HartThrob effect is catching on!!!! Just look at this guy!

You have to love him (sorry, Glen, we still love you too).

M. Night Shyamalan’s Traphits theaters on August 2.

