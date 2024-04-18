Netflix has released the first official trailer for Hit Man, the new dark comedy from director Richard Linklater that somehow found a way to make Glen Powell even sexier.

In the film, Powell plays Gary Johnson a college professor who does side work pretending to be a hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Each arrest is a command performance, and based on what we’ve seen in the trailer, Johnson is imminently charming as he slips into each fake hit man role like a grinning chameleon.

However, when his next target is Adria Arjona (who Andor fans will immediately recognize) things get real complicated, real fast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies, Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). As Madison falls for one of Gary’s hit man personas — the mysteriously sexy Ron — their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception, and escalating stakes. Inspired by an unbelievable true story, Hit Man is a cleverly existential comedy about identity.

Hitman hits select theaters on May 24 before streaming on Netflix starting June 7.