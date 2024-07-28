Last year, M. Night Shyamalan asked himself a very important question: “What if The Silence Of The Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?” which, to most people, sounds like a one-off Tweet never to be fleshed out or revisited. But to the director, it became the premise for his upcoming thriller, Trap. Sometimes those 3 a.m. thoughts turn into something beautiful.

In Trap, Josh Hartnett plays a father bringing his daughter to an arena pop concert not dissimilar to The Eras Tour, only it turns out that the concert is just a trap to catch a serial killer. In reality, The Eras Tour was much harder to get tickets to, so let’s just get that out of the way right now. Nobody was just walking right into that concert.

The movie is actually inspired by Operation Flagship, a real-life sting operation in which a team of U.S. Marshals sent invitations to thousands of fugitives offering them a chance to win Super Bowl tickets, which many of them fell for. In the end, over 100 arrests were made to unsuspecting criminals who were hoping to see the big game. They didn’t.

“It was hilarious,” Shyamalan told Empire. “The cops were literally cheerleaders and mascots. These guys were dancing as they came in. And they were all caught. It was so twisted and funny.” Those are two of the best words to describe Shyamalan’s greatest hits, so we are in for a treat here. Here’s everything you need to know about Trap before it premieres next month.