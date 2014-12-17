Joygasm? Jim Carrey Would Totally Be Down To Play The Riddler Again.

Okay, shocking admission time – I loved Batman Forever as a impressionable teen, and I remain a fan to this day. Sure, it was wacky, but it feels like an honest attempt to make a good Batman movie (whereas the terrible Batman & Robin treats the whole exercise as a joke).
Hell, I even like Jim Carrey’s hip-thrusting take on the Riddler, so I’m actually kind of glad to hear that he’d be willing to slip into the junk-hugging green spandex again…
“I’d love to work on the new graphic novels version of Batman, I don’t know about reprising the [Riddler] role, I don’t think Chris Nolan would go for that, but I’d love to work with him. We actually developed a script for a movie about Howard Hughes […] maybe someday that will occur, because I’d love to work with Chris.”
Now, can we get Tommy Lee Jones to return as Two-Face?
Okay, okay, forget it.
No, Thank You. We’re good.
I don’t hate that idea.
God, i wish that Howard Hughes movie had come out, because f*ck the Aviator. That movie blows.
That’s OK. James can sit out the next adaptation of the Riddler.
I’m pretty sure we all liked Batman Forever when it came out. I sure did.
I actually this Jim Carrey could have been a good Riddler if he had toned it down a lot and been in a better Batman movie.
Riddle me this, riddle me that; mans,
…
How’s Ace Ventura gonna mess with the Batmans?
Okay, so you’re apparently not aware that Edward Nigma, the Riddler, is NOT a hyperspastic, pun-spouting, rubberfaced dumbass, right? His deal is he casually lays out puzzles and riddles to taunt you with his crimes. So, you’re not aware that the Riddler is NOT a piss-poor carbon copy of the Joker. For that matter, neither is Two-Face. Also, Chris O’Donnel is a doughy, doughfaced doughboy surpassed only by Vince Vaughn. Which is why Batman Returns is a horrible, day-glo, ten pound turd of a movie. Jim Carrey reprising that role is the worst F___ing idea since Meatloaf’s Ball Sweat Lollipops.
Easy there, big fella. You’re getting spittle on my computer screen.
Frank Gorshin would like a word.
F**k no.
I don’t actually see anywhere in that quote where he says he would want to play the Riddler again. It seems like he’s saying the exact opposite. But he would like to work with Nolan.
No… It was wrong the first time…
Just rewatched it for the first time in over a decade and Forever is the worst Batman movie in a walk. Carrey is the no. 1 reason (on a very long list) that it’s so terrible.
You genuinely put Batman & Robin above it?
Absolutely. Batman & Robin is so goddamn bloated and ridiculous that I can’t help but enjoy it on an entirely different level.
Really?
I actually thought the only part that ruined that movie was Tommy Lee Jones completely phoning it in as Two-Face.
Just imagine what would have happened had they gone with one of the original plans and Robin Williams was Two Face, Tim Burton directed, and Michael Keaton was Batman still. Jim Carrey’s Riddler would have fit in fantastically with that movie.
Every one of his scenes that didn’t involve Jones was great. Re-watch any and tell me that they alone sucked.