Tom Cruise is arguably more popular now than he’s ever been, which is saying something. You could even say he’s had a comeback. In the mid-aughts, the A-lister fell on some hard times. His beliefs, in Scientology and on psychiatry, got him in trouble. He jumped on Oprah’s couch (in a bit taken out of context, mind you). But the public seems to have fully moved on. Well, most of them.

While emceeing the Director’s Guild of America Awards this weekend, Judd Apatow laid into Cruise, digging up some old scandals.

“Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, ‘What a lunatic!’” Apatow told the crowd. “And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine!’”

That was just the beginning. “Tom is not fine. Someone needs to explain to him something called CGI. You’re 60. Calm down,” Apatow said. “But every time he does one of these new stunts, it does feel like an ad for Scientology. I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah.”

He still wasn’t done. “The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants,” Apatow joked. “I doubled my Prozac today just for this. I doubled it! Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants, he’d be like, ‘I’m not jumping out of a fucking cliff. I’m rich!’”

The telecast kept cutting to Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, who awkwardly grinned as his star was torn asunder.

Anyway, Cruise will probably be fine. If he needs comfort, he can just jump off a plane again.

(Via Variety)