The Rock might be the one who’s making career announcements after getting a good pump, but Emily Blunt’s the one who’s having a real moment with movies coming back in theaters. She’s currently starring in the so-tense-it-makes-your-stomach-hurt A Quiet Place 2, and she’s the one with the best action shots in Disney’s new Jungle Cruise trailer. Yep, she totally punches The Rock in the face, and dare I say that she’s tougher than Jason Statham here? Yep, I said it.

Blunt portrays Dr. Lily Houghton, an intrepid researcher who’s looking for a magical healing tree (yes, that’s right) in this film that’s based upon a Disney theme park ride. The Rock plays Frank, a shipper who’s guiding her down the river in his ramshackle vessel through all sorts of life-threatening obstacles. Those dangers even include Jesse Plemons firing a torpedo at the duo after brandishing a German accent and shouting, “Hallöchen!” Movies are back, y’all.

Not only that, but this is much more of an “event”-style trailer than we saw in March 2020. From the synopsis:

Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s — hangs in the balance.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti. The film releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021. Here’s a new poster, too.