To date, only 11 movies have at one point been the highest-grossing movie of all-time, three of which hail from the same director: Steven Spielberg.

1975’s Jaws briefly held the record before Star Wars came along, then 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial topped the later-renamed A New Hope. But Spielberg outdid himself, and everyone else, with 1993’s Jurassic Park. The Oscar winner remains his top-grossing movie (not adjusted for inflation), having made over $1 billion worldwide, including $517,642 this past weekend. In fact, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Jurassic Park was the number one movie at the box office for the June 19-21 weekend.

Kevin James playing a Neo-Nazi ain’t got nothing on the Dilophosaurus:

Spielberg’s 1993 film Jurassic Park topped the chart with an estimated $517,642 from 230 locations in its 1,411th weekend… The vast majority of the theaters reporting grosses were drive-ins, many of which have been able to remain open, and in other instances, reopen relatively quickly.

In second place behind Jurassic Park? Spielberg’s Jaws, which “earned an estimated $516,366 from 187 locations in its 2,349th weekend,” with E.T. and Raiders of the Lost Ark also in the top 20. This was the fourth time Jurassic Park has been number one at the box office (it held that spot for three weekends in 1993) and at least the third time it’s appeared on the chart in the past 27 years, including a 2013 re-release.

If COVID-19 cases continue to surge, drive-in theaters will get desperate for more Spielberg and start showing War Horse. That’s reason enough to find a vaccine.

