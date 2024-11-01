‘Juror #2’: Where To Watch Clint Eastwood’s Possibly Final Film

You would think that the possibly final movie from one of America’s greatest filmmakers would be in at least 3,000 theaters in its opening weekend, right? Right…? Well, that’s not the case with Juror #2, the new legal thriller from director Clint Eastwood. As previously reported by Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures is “putting out the feature in a limited release of less than 50 theaters [with] no current plans to expand to more locations in the following weeks.”

That’s despite excellent reviews from critics (91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and a strong premise. In Juror #2, Nicholas Hoult plays Justin Kemp, a family man serving as a juror in a murder trial who “finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma… one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer,” according to the logline.

So, how can you watch Juror #2? Well, if you’re in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and about a dozen other markets across the country, it’s in theaters now (you can see the full list here). For pretty much everywhere else, you’ll have to wait until it’s streaming on Max. No date has been announced yet.

Outside of The Menu actor, Juror #2 also stars Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bibb, Kiefer Sutherland, Amy Aquino, and Adrienne C. Moore.

You can watch the trailer below.