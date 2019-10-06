Ever since it was first announced that Zack Snyder was stepping away from Justice League for personal reasons, the more rabid of his fanbase have lamented their inability to watch the rumored “Snyder Cut” of the film. This is especially true now that figures like Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, and Snyder himself have all confirmed the cut’s existence, more or less. Whether or not the director’s original intentions for Justice League will ever be made public, he continues to regularly tease out new nuggets on social media.

Like his posts on Saturday, which confirmed a longstanding fan theory about the secret presence of the Martian Manhunter — one of the original members of the Justice League in the comics — in his films. It turns out General Swanwick, played by Harry Lennix, was supposed to be the shapeshifting superhero all along. Snyder had intended to include his reveal at some point in Justice League — at least, that’s according to a series of storyboards the director posted online.

The precise nature of the scene, or exactly how Lennix’s version of J’onn J’onzz was going to fit into the larger story, remains to be seen. All that Snyder included with the storyboards was the revelation that he had shot everything for the sequence except for Lennix himself. Snyder was hoping to do with once the production moved back to Los Angeles, but that never happened.