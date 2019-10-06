Warner Bros.

Movies

Zack Snyder Confirmed A Popular Fan Theory About The Martian Manhunter Appearing In ‘Justice League’

TwitterNews & Culture Writer

Ever since it was first announced that Zack Snyder was stepping away from Justice League for personal reasons, the more rabid of his fanbase have lamented their inability to watch the rumored “Snyder Cut” of the film. This is especially true now that figures like Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, and Snyder himself have all confirmed the cut’s existence, more or less. Whether or not the director’s original intentions for Justice League will ever be made public, he continues to regularly tease out new nuggets on social media.

Like his posts on Saturday, which confirmed a longstanding fan theory about the secret presence of the Martian Manhunter — one of the original members of the Justice League in the comics — in his films. It turns out General Swanwick, played by Harry Lennix, was supposed to be the shapeshifting superhero all along. Snyder had intended to include his reveal at some point in Justice League — at least, that’s according to a series of storyboards the director posted online.

Via Zack Snyder on Vero

The precise nature of the scene, or exactly how Lennix’s version of J’onn J’onzz was going to fit into the larger story, remains to be seen. All that Snyder included with the storyboards was the revelation that he had shot everything for the sequence except for Lennix himself. Snyder was hoping to do with once the production moved back to Los Angeles, but that never happened.

Via Zack Snyder on Vero

Listen To This

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: EVA, Stillhungry, And More Bandcamp Albums From September

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:
×