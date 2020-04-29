Karen Gillan ended up playing two Nebulas (in separate timelines) as the MCU’s Infinity Saga wound down, and she also played dual roles in Doctor Who (as Eleventh Doctor sidekick Amy Pond and a fleeting soothsayer), and now she’s doing it again. This time, though, she’ll play two actual clones with no timeline or costuming shenanigans on display. Gillan will also be joined by Aaron Paul in the upcoming satirial sci-fi/thriller/action movie, Dual, from director Riley Stearns (The Art of Self Defense).

Hollywood Reporter reveals that Gillan will appear alongside the Breaking Bad and Westworld star to play an unwitting clone who unwittingly ends up in the worst fight-to-the-death ever: against herself. It sounds ridiculously morbid (with obvious wordplay), and it may be something that will go straight-to-VOD, which is going to happen more frequently than ever (and successfully, if you ask anyone recently endured the Trolls World Tour movie) in the coming years. From the synopsis:

The movie from director Riley Stearns will follow a terminally ill woman (Gillan) who opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone (also played by Gillan) decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.

The movie will also feature Jesse Eisenberg, who starred in Stearns’ The Art of Self Defense, an incredibly dark comedy that put an ominous twist on The Karate Kid template. Eisenberg’s role sounds like a smaller one, although Paul’s one of the headliners here, and there’s no indication of who he’s playing. Please, let it be clones, with one of them acting like a thinly veiled version of Jesse Pinkman. Nope, I’m still not tired of that character, even after El Camino, and Dual sounds like it plays with reality just enough to make something unexpected happen. Granted, this wish probably won’t happen, but I’m holding onto that hope.

