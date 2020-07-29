Karl Urban might be a permanent fixture in the Star Trek fandom thanks to his portrayal of Dr. James “Bones” McCoy in the latest batch of films, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t have a little fun in a galaxy far, far away.

While promoting the upcoming second season of The Boys, Urban revealed to Digital Spy that he has a secret cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that not even hardcore fans knew about until now. But don’t feel bad if you didn’t spot Urban while watching the conclusion to The Skywalker Saga. Just like Daniel Craig’s cameo in The Force Awakens, Urban was buried under Stormtroopers, and there’s no way to know it’s him. The actor was more concerned with having some fun on set with director J.J. Abrams than being credited for his work, but he let fans know where to find his helmeted performance.

According to Urban, he’s in the scene when Kylo Ren reunites with the Knights of Ren and brings them aboard his command ship, and you can tell which trooper is Urban because he actually has a speaking part. “What is in the cut is my voice saying ‘Knights of Ren’ as Kylo Ren walks down a hallway past two stormtroopers. I am one of those stormtroopers,” he told Digital Spy.

Of course, Urban isn’t the first of Abrams’ Star Trek crew to appear in the new Star Wars films. That distinction goes to Simon Pegg, who played junk trader Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens. Coincidentally, Pegg also stars on The Boys. However, Pegg’s character will not be returning for the second season, which will focus on Urban’s Billy Butcher mysteriously disappearing from the team. That absence will be the source of tension amongst The Boys when Butcher returns to the war on the “Supes” as if nothing happened.

(Via Digital Spy)