Hypothetically, if you were the child of two very successful people, it would be very easy to sit back and enjoy the associated success. But that’s not easy for everyone, specifically children of actors and musicians, so we get what we get. And sometimes, what we get is a collection of stars who may or may not have gotten into the business all by themselves with no help from their Oscar-winning parents, who also happen to have a lot of money and even more resources.

The latest person to discuss the nepotism conversation is Kate Hudson, known for her roles in Almost Famous and Kung Fu Panda 3, while also being the daughter of Oscar winner Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, then later became the stepdaughter of Kurt Russell, the Disney Prodigy. The point is here that she has a lot of family in the industry. But she doesn’t want to talk about it. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care.” Hudson said in an interview with The Independent. At least she’s honest.

The Glass Onion actress added, “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood,” Sure, it would be strange if she had become an accountant or teacher, but she still had all of those resources at her disposal for most of her life, which is where the nepotism conversation normally divides: many people think that more talented artists and actors are overlooked because they aren’t born into the industry.

Kate Hudson argues that there is no way to change this. “People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” Sure, there is no way to change it with that attitude, but surely she could encourage her three children to become carpenters if she really wanted to.

Hudson added that the conversation should be shifted to different jobs that may not require acting skills, like modeling. “I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood,” she explained. Along with acting, Hudson has a fair share of successful clothing lines. “Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!'”

The actress concluded, “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.” True, but having parents who can get your foot in the door is still a leg up on everyone else.

(Via IndieWire)