Doane Gregory for Netflix

It’s Sunday, which means that if you haven’t already watched Ali Wong and Randall Park’s highly anticipated romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe on Netflix, then it’s probably in your queue right now. (If not, it should be.) The film premiered in select theaters on Wednesday and started streaming on Friday, and aside from the fact that most people seem to be enjoying it, everyone has been gushing about the same thing: Keanu Reeves‘ cameo as an exaggerated version of himself. And guess what? He improvised some of it.

As Wong explained to Rolling Stone, most of the film’s comedic content came from herself, Park and co-writer Michael Golamco, but they gave plenty of pitching room to Reeves — and he delivered:

At the Chateau Marmont he pitched a couple of things that made it in. Like wearing glasses that had no lens. And the part in the game night scene where he lists all of these Chinese dignitaries, that was all his idea. And when he says, “I don’t have a problem, Sasha. What’s your problem?” and starts air-fighting. It’s hard to describe just how shockingly funny he is.

If you’ve seen the film, then you know exactly what Wong is referring to here. If not, then you’ve seen at least a hint of Reeves’ performance in the trailer (and his GIF-ed introduction from it). The whole film is fantastic, but the John Wick franchise star definitely steals the show during the short amount of time he’s on screen.