On top of The Matrix Resurrections bringing the sci-fi series back to life later this month, Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, released The Matrix Awakens video game experience, which uses the new Unreal 5 Engine to blur the lines of reality and digital simulation, just like the movies. While promoting The Matrix Awakens, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down with The Verge and, during that sitdown, Reeves proceeded to reveal that he’s put a lot of thought into the idea of virtual reality sex. Like… a lot.

The topic came up after Reeves was informed that gamers were modding Cyberpunk 2077 so that they could have sex with Reeves’ character, which The Matrix star was very into. Unfortunately, he was also informed that CD ProjektRed banned the sex mod, which bummed Keanu out. But not too much, because he soon launched into his thoughts on how virtual reality and the metaverse could allow people to have sex with celebrities. Via Kotaku:

“So you could not even have to be there and people could have digital sex with your digital avatar…what’s it called right now, ‘For Members Only’? You could do a whole thing,” explained Reeves, gushing in a way that makes it seem like he’s been thinking about this for some time. “Oh my god then you get the suit that’s probably made in Sweden or some German thing, oh my god then you’ve got the VR thing. Then they’ve got the data on you with your like, arousal metrics…”

For the record, that was Keanu Reeves revealing he’s spent a lot of time pondering “arousal metrics.” However, at the end of the day, Reeves says VR will never match actual sex. “You hold that real thing and you’re like, oh man I’m so glad we have reality,” Reeves said, concluding his seminar on virtual boning.

(Via The Verge, Kotaku)