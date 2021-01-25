Since Keira Knightley became a mom in 2015, she’s had a no-nudity clause in her contact. “I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now, and I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked,” the Oscar-nominated actress told The Farewell director Lulu Wang and writer-producer Diane Solway on the Chanel Connects podcast. Knightley recognizes that there are times when “sex would be really good in this film and you basically just need somebody to look hot,” but that’s what body doubles are for.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also said that she’s “not interested” in filming nude scenes directed by a man. “If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body [acceptance], I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker,” she said. “If it was about motherhood, about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you’re looking at this body that you’ve got to know and is your own and it’s seen in a completely different way and it’s changed in ways which are unfathomable to you before you become a mother, then yeah, I would totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that.” But Knightley feels “very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze,” adding, “I don’t want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting.”

Less greasy sex scenes, more hot-as-hell hand flexes.

some of you don’t watch pride and prejudice multiple times a year and rewind the hand flex scene like ten times when it comes on and it shows pic.twitter.com/jjc3z2OGfC — sana (@solkoroleva) March 22, 2019

(Via BBC)