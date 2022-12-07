Keke Palmer is literally everywhere lately. She starred in one of this year’s biggest movies, Nope, recently hosted Saturday Night Live, and she even attempted to rewrite history and stop the Titanic from sinking. It was unsuccessful, but it’s the thought that counts. Now that the whole world was reminded of how talented Palmer is, everyone wants her to be in their various projects.

Most recently, Whoopi Goldberg announced that she is planning a Sister Act 3 and wants to recruit a ton of stars (and Jimmy Fallon, for some reason) but she is really holding on to hope that she can get Palmer involved. “I’m going to ask for Keke Palmer,” she said earlier this year. “I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.” After she broke up with Twitter, Goldberg clearly needs a fun new project. And luckily Palmer is in!

On a recent episode of the LA Times’ podcast The Envelope, Palmer said that she heard Goldberg’s idea and she wants to be a part of it. “My reaction was, ‘Whoopi, where do I sign on the dotted line? Because Whoopi, I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever you need from me,'” Palmer said, though she didn’t mention anything about starring alongside Jimmy Fallon, so she still has time to back out.

Palmer continued that she is ready and willing to work with Goldberg, who starred in the first two Sister Act movies in the ’90s. “Whoopi is an EGOT winner. Whoopi had her own one-woman show. Whoopi hosted the Oscars. Whoopi is everything!” Palmer added. “So for her to mention me for the Sister Act, I mean, I’m here, I’m there for whatever needs to be done, just call me up.” Palmer already has experience singing in a church choir after starring in Joyful Noise, but nobody really watched that movie, so this could be a great second attempt!

