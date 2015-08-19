Meet Kelli Jones, The Costume Designer Behind ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ ‘Parks & Rec’ & ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Getty Image

At this point in her career, Kelli Jones has established herself as one of the top costume/wardrobe designers in Hollywood, with credits like Sons of Anarchy, Parks and Recreation, and now the much-buzzed about Straight Outta Compton under her belt. But when the Portland, Oregon native moved to Los Angeles as a young woman, she did so as a fashion model. She’d spent a few years modeling overseas, mostly in Milan, and was moderately successful, but she eventually grew disenchanted with the industry and made her exit. It probably didn’t help that she hates to have her picture taken.

Ahead, Jones talks about how she made the transition from model to in-demand costume designer, shares some of her experiences working in Hollywood so far, talks about how she got her big break with Sons of Anarchy, and which character has been her favorite to dress, among other things. Oh, and she also addresses that whole Eazy-E/White Sox hat controversy as well.

How did this job, Straight Outta Compton, come about? Obviously, you’ve built a pretty good resume so far. But how did the crew behind this movie find you?

It was pretty random. One day I just got a call from my agent, and they said that they got a call from one of the producers who was working on the N.W.A. movie and they wanted me to come in and do a preliminary meeting. And I was like, “N.W.A. like the rap group?” I had never met Gary (Director G. Gary Gray) before, and I had never met the producer, and I’d never done a movie for Universal before. So I started doing the research, and I caught on really quick that it was just coincidental that on Sons of Anarchy I dressed those guys very similar to how the N.W.A. guys dressed back in the day, so there was a massive parallel between what Charlie (Hunnam) would wear — all he wore for seven seasons was Air Force Ones and baggy jeans and Dickies and t-shirts — and what they wore. So it was a very similar vibe, and I kind of gathered that was the reasoning behind the initial meeting. I put together some images of how I’d make it a little more today, so it wouldn’t look so just ’80s and ’90s, and I kind of went from there. Gary’s a tough director, but I hit it off with him. And then I got a call about a week later saying that I got the gig.

That’s really interesting, the similarities between the way biker gang guys dressed and how rappers from inner city L.A. in the ’80s dressed. That’s kind of wild.

It was totally wild. I remember talking to some of the Hell’s Angels that were kind of around for Sons of Anarchy, and I didn’t notice it at first, but a lot of younger guys in motorcycle gangs dress really hip-hop. I took that element from some of those guys, and I brought that into Sons of Anarchy. That look was kind of romanticized by Dr. Dre and Ice Cube back then. I had to do a ton of research about N.W.A., and luckily Cube and Dre were on hand and were very, very amazing when it came to the research and the photos and I would see the videos from back then, and they were always very willing to just answer any question. They were there anytime I needed them, so that was awesome.

With most biopics the subjects are dead, much less involved in the project in a very hands-on way to a point where they’re able to say “No, I wouldn’t wear that…yes, I would wear that.” I’m guessing that made your job easier than harder?

That actually made it much harder.

Really?

Yeah, because they’re not dead. Eazy-E was the easiest — no pun intended — because I literally recreated some of his exact looks from photos that I had on my research board, which were the ones I got from Tamika, his widow. I met with Tamika and she gave me photos from their private photograph books — like on their vacations and stuff — and I would go out and find those outfits or I would have to make some stuff.

When you have people that are still alive and still really relevant it’s a little bit more difficult because there was Gary and Gary had his vision as the director, and then you had Dre and Cube. I would have Cube look at something and he’d be like, “Absolutely, yes, yes, yes” and then we’d go to set and Gary would be like, “No, that’s not right.” Also, Dre and Cube pretty much dress exactly the same now as they did back in the late ’80s and ’90s and they were like, “We want people to dress like this now…we want to make this cool again.” So I took the coolest elements and the ones that really I thought could translate into today and I tried to use those.

I think biopics are challenging in general, but I think there were a different set of challenges with this one because Dre and Cube are still in the public eye still. So there was little room for error. No room for error even on like a shoelace.