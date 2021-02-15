Kevin Smith has been a long-time supporter of “Release the Snyder Cut,” so naturally, he was pumped when the latest trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League dropped on Valentine’s Day. Not only is it the most comprehensive glimpse at Snyder’s original story plans for Justice League yet, but the new trailer also showed off some of the recent reshoots that took place in the fall.

Notably, the film now includes a “Knightmare scene” between Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker that fans never got to see thanks to Joss Whedon‘s theatrical version of Justice League throwing the DC Extended Universe into disarray after it bombed with moviegoers and critics. Affleck left the franchise, and Leto’s Joker was abandoned as Warner Bros. pivoted towards a solo standalone movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. So it was a pretty big deal when Snyder managed to bring the two actors back for an iconic showdown, and Smith is definitely here for it.

“I saw the new trailer this morning, at which point I realized that we live in a society where Ben came back for @snydercut reshoots!” Smith tweeted. “Can’t wait to blaze for 4 hours while watching this epic on @hbomax! We’re gonna get to see Darkseid, Granny Goodness, AND the Bat-Tank!”

I saw the new trailer this morning, at which point I realized that we live in a society where Ben came back for @snydercut reshoots! Can’t wait to blaze for 4 hours while watching this epic on @hbomax! We’re gonna get to see Darkseid, Granny Goodness, AND the Bat-Tank! https://t.co/krAkJoprKt — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 15, 2021

Smith has been singing the praises of the Snyder Cut for a while now, and while Snyder himself has said that he’s done with the DC Comics films after his director’s cut hits HBO Max, Smith says he’s heard talk from inside sources that the ambitious project does set up future stories. “I happen to know that the ending that he’s got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac…” Smith said on his Fatman Beyond podcast. “It takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it’s not a cul-de-sac. You can keep f***ing going with the story based on what I’ve heard from a friend.”

(Via Kevin Smith on Twitter)