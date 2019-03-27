Ben Affleck Wants To Reunite With Kevin Smith For ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot,’ But It Might Be Too Late

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.27.19

VIEW ASKEW

Earlier this week, Collider published an interview with Ben Affleck where the Triple Frontier star sounded like he was ready to bury the hatchet with director Kevin Smith, his former-friend who he hasn’t talked to in years. “Your guess is a good as mine,” the Oscar winner replied when asked whether he’ll appear in the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. “I haven’t been asked to make an appearance, but you never know, there’s still time. We’ll see. I think if it was up to me, I would rather do Holden than Shannon, but I would defer to Kevin.”

If only Affleck had made his comments earlier: filming on Reboot is now complete. “IT IS ACCOMPLISHED! Last night, after a 21 day shoot (the same number of days in which we shot CLERKS some 26 years ago), we wrapped my Askewniverse magnum opus #JayAndSilentBobReboot,” Smith tweeted. “Thank you to my #NewOrleans crew, my cast and especially @JayMewes for his stellar performance!” That makes it extremely unlikely we’ll see the Batfleck in Reboot, although there’s always a possibility of a cameo during reshoots.

