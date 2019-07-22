Getty Image

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is not only Kevin Smith’s first film since he suffered a “massive” heart attack, it’s also his first movie with Ben Affleck since Clerks II. The pair, who also worked on Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Jersey Girl together, went years without talking, possibly because “one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren’t his to tell, and the other one is Ben.” But according to Smith, they re-connected earlier this year following an interview between Affleck and journalist Kevin McCarthy while the former was promoting Triple Frontier.

“Kev interviewed Ben for his [Triple Frontier] and kicked off by asking Ben, ‘Did they call you for Reboot yet?’ And Ben said no, but he was available,” the Clerks director wrote on Instagram. “So producer [Jordan Monsanto] said ‘Call Ben.’ I told her, ‘That’s just some nice shit to say at a junket. He wasn’t serious.”

Smith was hesitant to contact Affleck, because he was “scared to be rejected,” but eventually texted his former friend… with a quote from Conan the Barbarian.

“To paraphrase the sad old King Osric in [1982’s cult film] CONAN THE BARBARIAN? ‘There comes a time when the jewels cease to sparkle, when the gold loses its luster, when the throne room becomes a prison, and all that is left is a director’s love for the people he used to make pretend with.’ And after a long beat of wondering how he’d receive this, my estranged friend wrote back as only he could: ‘Of course you still liken yourself to a king,’ he joked. And then, ‘Would be a pleasure to see you again, Old Man.'” (Via)

Smith continued, “So naturally, weepy me – who breaks down emotionally during comic book flicks – was a blubbery mess. Not only did we score an amazing scene for the flick, but I also got my friend back – all because of entertainment journalism.” See, mother, I didn’t make a terrible life choice!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot opens on October 15.

